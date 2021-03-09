 Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry fires back at recent trade rumors

March 9, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Recent trade speculation involving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is being refuted by a fairly credible source.

Lowry took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to shoot down the recent rumors about his future with the Raptors.

“The lies people tell in the media are amazing!!” wrote the veteran. “Don’t put thing[s] out when they ain’t come from me!!”

Lowry’s post appears to be a response to a report from this week suggesting that he believes a trade may be imminent. The window of contention seems to have slammed shut for the sub-.500 Raptors, making the 34-year-old Lowry a potential sell-off candidate.

We had even heard of one notable team that Lowry was supposedly eyeing. But these latest comments from him indicate that there is a chance the longest-tenured Raptor could be staying right where he is.

