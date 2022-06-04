Heat eyeing trade for big-name point guard?

The Miami Heat may have a contingency plan in place in case they lose faith in their current point guard rotation of the undrafted Gabe Vincent and the elderly Kyle Lowry.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Heat would “love” to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, citing an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.

Beverley, who turns 34 in July, is coming off a season where he averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists per game for Minnesota and helped them earn a playoff berth. He agreed to a one-year, $13 million extension with the Wolves in February, meaning that he cannot be traded until Aug. 15.

The three-time All-Defensive Teamer Beverley figures to be a culture fit in Miami with his tenacity plus his ability to hit 3s at a solid rate (37.8 percent for his career). But Beverley has history with the Heat, having initially had his draft rights acquired by them in 2009. Miami went on to cut Beverley shortly after, and that is something he still seems to hold against them.