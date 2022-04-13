Was LeBron James laughing at Patrick Beverley over big play-in celebration?

LeBron James may be in Cancun right now, but he still appears to have gotten a kick out of Tuesday’s play-in tournament game.

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the No. 7 seed in the West with their play-in victory over the LA Clippers. After the game, Beverley celebrated the win so hard and was even in tears at one point.

Soon after the game went final, James tweeted several laughing-face emojis.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022

While James did not say what he was laughing at, the Wolves-Clippers game was the only NBA game on at the time, leading fans in the replies to think he was laughing at Beverley. James’ old Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma had also sent a tweet clowning Minnesota just minutes before James did.

Minnesota just won the chip 🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 13, 2022

There is some definite history between Beverley and James. Beverley always goes extra hard against James and would often diss James when he used to play as a Clipper versus James and the rival Los Angeles Lakers. One reason is that Beverley has always held it against James that the Miami Heat cut him shortly after James arrived there.

Patrick Beverley was his usual animated self tonight. "I got drafted by the Lakers, they traded me to Miami. LeBron got there, they cut me. I remember it like it was yesterday. So yeah, there's a chip on my shoulder." — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) March 5, 2019

As for Tuesday’s victory, it was clearly a very meaningful one for Beverley, especially coming against his old team and for a franchise in the Wolves that has historically been pretty lousy. But James, who has made ten NBA Finals and won four rings, seems to think that Beverley should be acting like he has been there before. That said, James also has a way of celebrating really hard during inopportune times.

