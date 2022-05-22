 Skip to main content
Heat share troubling injury update ahead of Game 4

May 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Miami Heat took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a road win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but they came away fairly banged up. They now have numerous injury questions heading into Game 4.

On Sunday, the Heat listed six key contributors as questionable for Game 4. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are among them, which is not a big surprise.

Butler left Game 3 with knee soreness in the first half. He did not play at all in the second half. He has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the postseason, and he may have aggravated it on a play where a Celtics player grabbed his knee.

Herro shot just 4-of-15 in Miami’s win on Saturday. He has a quad injury and was seen with a wrap on his leg at times during the game.

The injury to Butler does not sound all that serious. Still, it is always a concern when that many players are listed as questionable heading into a big playoff game.

