Heat share troubling injury update ahead of Game 4

The Miami Heat took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a road win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but they came away fairly banged up. They now have numerous injury questions heading into Game 4.

On Sunday, the Heat listed six key contributors as questionable for Game 4. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are among them, which is not a big surprise.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's Game 4 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2022

Butler left Game 3 with knee soreness in the first half. He did not play at all in the second half. He has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the postseason, and he may have aggravated it on a play where a Celtics player grabbed his knee.

Herro shot just 4-of-15 in Miami’s win on Saturday. He has a quad injury and was seen with a wrap on his leg at times during the game.

The injury to Butler does not sound all that serious. Still, it is always a concern when that many players are listed as questionable heading into a big playoff game.