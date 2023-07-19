Jimmy Butler drops 2 bold statements while touring in China

Miami Heat fans have been waiting with bated breath for the rumored Damian Lillard trade to become a reality. But with or without the Portland Trail Blazers star heading to South Beach, Jimmy Butler believes next season is the Heat’s year.

The reigning East Finals MVP was completely candid in an interview with CCTV while touring in China this past week. Butler confidently stated that the Heat will win next year’s title. He also said that he’s committing to the franchise for the rest of his career.

“I believe that, with all my heart, that we, I, will win a championship for the Miami Heat because I don’t plan on playing for another NBA team after the Miami Heat,” proclaimed Butler. “I know that we’re capable of doing this. I know the team that coach Pat [Riley] and coach [Erik Spoelstra] put around me and my teammates … this year is our year.

“The next time I’m talking to y’all here, I’ll be a 1-time NBA champion.”

Miami doesn’t have the most dominant team on paper, but their results speak for themselves. The Heat have made the NBA Finals in two of the last four NBA seasons — a feat no other team has been able to replicate in that span.

There’s no reason to count out Butler and the Heat from making it again next season. If they do manage to land Lillard for a package centered around Tyler Herro — who didn’t even play for most of their Finals run last season — the rest of the NBA will be put on notice. Just don’t tell that to Paul Pierce.