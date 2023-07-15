 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 14, 2023

Paul Pierce refuses to call Miami Heat contenders

July 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Paul Piercein a suit

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce’s rivalry with the Miami Heat is continuing even in retirement.

Pierce has served as an NBA analyst since retiring after the 2016-2017 season. Pierce spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, who had an intense rivalry with the Heat. The Hall of Fame player dislikes the Heat so much that he is refusing to consider them a championship contender.

Pierce said on a Showtime Basketball live show in Las Vegas Thursday that acquiring Damian Lillard would hurt the Heat. He reiterated his stance on Friday’s show.

“To acquire a player like that, you [sic] gonna lose so much of the other pieces you had that helped you get to where you needed to go,” Pierce said on the show Friday.

“Yeah, they made the Finals, but people seem to forget that team was a play-in team. So that don’t [sic] make you a contender when you get to the Finals.”

Though Pierce had some reasonable explanations to justify his opinion regarding the Heat, Miami knocking off the Knicks and Celtics was not a fluke (they got a nice break that Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt in the first round). Pierce said that the Heat would miss the playoffs in 2021, and they did not.

Pierce also gave a horrific prediction in March about this year’s NBA playoffs. So you should probably take his words and opinions lightly.

Article Tags

Miami HeatPaul Pierce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus