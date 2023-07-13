Heat close to meeting Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard demands?

The Portland Trail Blazers have high demands if they are to trade Damian Lillard this offseason, with the Miami Heat standing alone as the guard’s preferred destination. So far, the two sides have not come all that close to making a deal, but that may change soon.

In an appearance on The Oregonian’s “Blazer Focused” podcast, reporter Aaron J. Fentress reported that the Heat are actually close to fulfilling Portland’s asking price. The team may be looking to find a fourth first-round pick or a young player to add to the deal to try to entice the Blazers.

“If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done,” Fentress said, via HoopsHype. “I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players.

“I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days.”

Fentress had previously reported that the Blazers are demanding four first-round picks and two “quality players.” Finding the players to fill out the deal may be a challenge depending on how good Portland wants those pieces to be. The Blazers, meanwhile, have been adamant that they will not sell low just to placate Lillard’s wishes.

Lillard demanded a trade on July 1, and there have been suggestions that the Blazers are willing to sit tight until they get an offer they like. If the Heat are close, perhaps the saga could be over sooner than expected.