Heat guard had bold message for soccer star after Game 4

The Miami Heat may be down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, but Kyle Lowry does not seem deterred.

Miami lost 108-95 in Game 4 at home on Friday night to fall to a game away from elimination. Even though the Heat will be going to Denver to play Game 5 on Monday night with the championship on the line, Lowry remains confident.

According to an article published by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes on Saturday, Lowry told soccer star Neymar, who was in attendance for the game, that the Heat would be back in Miami for a Game 6.

“We’ll be back for Game 6. We’ll see you then,” Haynes says Lowry told Neymar.

Heat fans have to be encouraged by the positive attitude and confidence from Lowry, but history is not on their side.

Teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in the history of the NBA Finals are 1-35. The one team to come back from that deficit was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, and LeBron James is not walking through Miami’s door. But Jimmy Butler is, and that may be enough to win Game 5 in Denver.