Heat go viral for savage tweet about Knicks after series win

The Miami Heat are talking their junk after officially eliminating the New York Knicks from playoff contention.

Miami took care of business in a closeout Game 6 at home Friday, defeating the Knicks 96-92 to win their second-round series 4-2. The win puts the Heat in the conference finals for the third time in the last four years.

The Heat’s official Twitter account had some fun after the final buzzer with a savage post. They tweeted a picture of Jimmy Butler making a troll face at Knicks big man Julius Randle.

What is the context of the image? During a regular season meeting between the two teams in March, Butler got into a trash-talking battle with Randle. As the Heat were about to win the game in the final minutes, the two went back and forth at the free throw line with it culminating in Butler making that face towards Randle.

New Jimmy Butler meme alert 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yT3XmQRK7z — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) March 23, 2023

The Knicks failed to get their revenge in the playoffs though, managing just two wins in their series against Butler and the Heat (one of which came in a game that Butler missed with an ankle injury). While the Knicks deserve credit for their fight, epecially guard Jalen Brunson, it goes down as yet another playoff exit for them at the hands of a troll.