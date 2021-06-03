Trae Young explains reason for bow at end of win in New York

Trae Young did something fairly unique towards the end of his Atlanta Hawks’ series-clinching win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Young made a 3-pointer with 43.7 seconds left in Game 5 to put Atlanta up 101-86. After his made shot, Young gave a bow.

Hawks Trae Young on his bow to the MSG crowd at the end of the game: "I know there are a lot of shows in this city…… and I know what they do when the show is over." pic.twitter.com/RxFx18Odnm — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 3, 2021

So what was Young’s reason for the bow? He said he concluded his performance the same way performers at shows on Broadway do.

"I know where we are. I know it's a bunch of shows around this city. And I know what they do when the show is over" – Trae Young on the bow he took at MSG pic.twitter.com/DGSJeamOOO — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 3, 2021

Young was having fun mixing with Knicks fans the entire series, so it was only fitting he ended things that way. The guy sure knows how to entertain and put on a show.