Trae Young explains reason for bow at end of win in New York

June 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trae Young bow

Trae Young did something fairly unique towards the end of his Atlanta Hawks’ series-clinching win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Young made a 3-pointer with 43.7 seconds left in Game 5 to put Atlanta up 101-86. After his made shot, Young gave a bow.

So what was Young’s reason for the bow? He said he concluded his performance the same way performers at shows on Broadway do.

Young was having fun mixing with Knicks fans the entire series, so it was only fitting he ended things that way. The guy sure knows how to entertain and put on a show.

