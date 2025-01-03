Heat threatened to suspend Jimmy Butler following poor game?

The relationship between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler appears to be at the point of no return.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Friday that Heat officials had a meeting with Butler’s camp on Thursday during which Butler’s camp came away with the impression that the team was considering suspending him. Heat officials had allegedly implied that Butler didn’t play his hardest during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans the night before.

Jackson does add though that the Heat insist there was no such threat of a suspension and that the conversation was a greater discussion about their concern over Butler’s behavior in recent weeks.

The six-time All-Star Butler finished Wednesday’s Pelicans game with nine points on five shot attempts in 25 minutes and did not play at all in the fourth quarter (though Miami still won 119-108). There may have been a good reason for his limited role though as it was Butler’s first game back after a week-and-a-half absence due to illness and reconditioning. It was also the first game of a back-to-back set and the beginning of a five-game stretch in seven days for the Heat.

That said though, Butler had a similarly poor performance on the second end of the back-to-back on Thursday against Indiana, again finishing with nine points on six shot attempts in 27 minutes as Miami fell 128-115. After the defeat, Butler told reporters that he had lost his joy for the game, and then he proceeded to take a massive step to attempt to force a trade. With the Feb. 6 trade deadline looming, it sure looks like Butler’s working partnership with the Heat is just about over.