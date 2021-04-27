Here is how Cavaliers are handling Kevin Love outburst

Kevin Love threw an extremely bizarre temper tantrum during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and the team is reportedly handling the matter internally.

Love apologized to his Cavs teammates after the game, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the team is focused on moving forward.

Cleveland Cavaliers are addressing the Kevin Love matter internally but the team is focused on turning the page with the forward having apologized last night, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 27, 2021

Love’s mind-boggling play handed the Raptors a free basket late in the third quarter. It was unclear exactly what he was upset about, but he may have been expressing his displeasure over some no-calls. You can see the video here.

Love’s Cavaliers were playing shorthanded as seven players were out. They also were on the second game of a back-to-back and arrived in Tampa at 3:00 a.m. the day of the game. A lot of factors were not working in their favor, so Love’s seemingly immature outburst was the last thing they needed.

If you remember, Love also had some negative issues last season with the Cavs that created headlines. He doesn’t seem to be doing the best job of leading a young team.