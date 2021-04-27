Video: Kevin Love looked like he was shaving points on this play

Kevin Love made such an odd play late in his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 112-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night that it looked like he was shaving points.

Love seemed to be upset with an official, possibly over the way the ball was given to him from such a long distance in order for him to take it out after a Malachi Flynn layup late in the third quarter. Love rejected the ball, but it ended up in the court. The Raptors got a steal and Stanley Johnson passed to Flynn for a 3-pointer.

What in the world was Love doing? That’s such an embarrassing play.

As if the inbounds sequence weren’t bad enough, the way Love just walked without even hustling made it even worse. He was just done.

The Cavaliers replaced him to start the fourth quarter, and he did not return. Love had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Love is making over $31 million this season for that. That’s why some teammates seem to feel he is overpaid.

