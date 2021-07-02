Here is the latest on Trae Young’s foot injury

The Atlanta Hawks are on the verge of elimination after their loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Their chances of extending the series would increase dramatically if Trae Young is able to return, and there is reportedly optimism on that front.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday that there is “hope” Young can play in Game 6 on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young’s injured foot is said to be improving.

"There is hope that, because he is improving from what I'm told, that [Trae Young] will be able to make it a go in Game 6."@WindhorstESPN with the latest on Trae Young and Giannis. pic.twitter.com/Ck89AZHpIk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 2, 2021

If doctors clear Young, he is obviously going to play. The Hawks are down 3-2 and in a must-win situation. However, Windhorst says Young didn’t play in Game 5 because he could not push off of his right foot. He probably won’t be at 100 percent strength even if he does play on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a knee injury he suffered in Game 4 (video here), so Atlanta should be able to even the series if Young is back and healthy enough.