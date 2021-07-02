 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 2, 2021

Here is the latest on Trae Young’s foot injury

July 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks are on the verge of elimination after their loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Their chances of extending the series would increase dramatically if Trae Young is able to return, and there is reportedly optimism on that front.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday that there is “hope” Young can play in Game 6 on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young’s injured foot is said to be improving.

If doctors clear Young, he is obviously going to play. The Hawks are down 3-2 and in a must-win situation. However, Windhorst says Young didn’t play in Game 5 because he could not push off of his right foot. He probably won’t be at 100 percent strength even if he does play on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a knee injury he suffered in Game 4 (video here), so Atlanta should be able to even the series if Young is back and healthy enough.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus