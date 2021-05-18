Here is where Celtics reportedly stand with Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, and some have wondered if they would consider bringing in a new head coach if they fail to make a respectable playoff run. One reporter says there is no way that is going to happen.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was asked on “Get Up!” Tuesday about the rumblings that Celtics coach Brad Stevens could be on the hot seat. He said Stevens is “going to be back” with Boston next season.

"Brad Stevens … is going to be back. The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate." —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/OpSQ6pOHd7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 18, 2021

“This is a coach who has been to the Conference Finals three out of four years. They’re going to certainly continue with Brad Stevens,” Wojnarowski said. “They’ve had a talent drain in Boston over the last few years. They’ve got to improve their talent and they need a healthy Kemba Walker. … They’re gonna chalk this season up as a disappointment. I do think you’ll see some roster movement this offseason, but I don’t think you’re gonna see any changes in their leadership.”

The Celtics earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will host the No. 8 seed Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. If they win, they secure a spot in the playoffs. If they lose, they would still have a chance to get in by beating the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge recently offered high praise for Stevens when asked about the team’s struggles this year. If Stevens really did turn down this massive offer from a top college program, it’s a safe bet that the Celtics have assured him his job is safe.