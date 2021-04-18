Report: Indiana was ready to offer Brad Stevens $70 million

Brad Stevens received interest from Indiana when the Hoosiers were looking for a new basketball coach. He declined the interest to remain with the Boston Celtics, and apparently he left big money on the table.

Adrian Wojnarowski was talking on ABC ahead of Saturday’s Celtics-Golden State Warriors game. Woj said that Indiana was ready to offer Stevens $70 million over seven years, which is an average of $10 million per season.

Woj Says Indiana University was prepared to offer Brad Stevens 7yrs/$70m but he wasn't interested. pic.twitter.com/15Fk6dIkZX — Alex. (@Dubs4O8) April 18, 2021

It’s unclear whether Indiana actually gave Stevens a concrete offer for that money. Either way, Stevens never seemed interested in the job.

Stevens is in his eighth season with Boston and received a contract extension from the team last year. His original deal was for $22 million over six years, but that has since expired. He signed contract extensions in 2016 and 2020.

Stevens shut down the Indiana rumor last month with a funny comment. The Hoosiers ended up hiring a former player/former NBA coach for the job.