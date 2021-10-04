Hornets coach issues challenge to LaMelo Ball for next season

After LaMelo Ball’s glitzy Rookie of the Year campaign last season, his head coach wants a bit more cowbell from him so to speak.

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke this week to the media and revealed his challenge for Ball heading into next season.

“I want him to take the reins of this program,” said Borrego, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “He’s the quarterback, the floor general and for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end but the defensive end as well.”

Borrego added that he has been working closely with Ball one-on-one to get the 20-year-old to better understand particular game situations.

Ball certainly lived up to the hype as a rookie, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He helped the historically lowly Hornets get to the play-in tournament and might have had an even more impressive season had he not missed several weeks with a wrist injury.

The former No. 3 overall pick has still given us some reasons to question his maturity recently. But Borrego clearly believes that Ball has what it takes to be the undisputed frontman of the Hornets.