Report reveals Hornets’ expected pick at No. 2 overall in draft

The Charlotte Hornets may have identified their long-term battery mate for LaMelo Ball.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports this week that “all indications suggest” that the Hornets are leaning towards draft ex-Alabama forward Brandon Miller. Charlotte currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

With Victor Wembanyama a shoo-in to go No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, Miller, G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, and possibly Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson are in the mix at No. 2. But Miller, the SEC Player of the Year last season, is indeed the option that seems to make the most sense from a pure basketball standpoint. He plays a different position than Ball, the Hornets’ franchise point guard, and brings excellent size and two-way play to the table.

Of course, Miller had a brutal NCAA Tournament showing, and questions over his alleged involvement in the murder of Jamea Harris still loom in the minds of many. Some negative reports also recently emerged about Miller’s draft stock.

As a ball player, the 20-year-old Miller’s body of work speaks for itself. If the Hornets, who have dealt with similar player legal issues before, can stomach some of the potential red flags surrounding Miller, he might just be their guy at No. 2 overall.