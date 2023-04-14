NBA announces suspension for Miles Bridges

The NBA on Friday announced its discipline for Miles Bridges.

The league has suspended Bridges 30 games without pay for his domestic violence incident last year. The league did give Bridges a bit of a break. They recognized that he went this entire season unsigned and gave him credit for 20 of the 30 games already being served.

NBA suspends Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/3bmqerfGRY — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 14, 2023

If Bridges signs with a team for the 2023-2024 season, he would miss 10 games.

Bridges, the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, was in line for a big contract extension prior to the incident. He was arrested in late June 2022 for a felony domestic violence allegation. He was charged with multiple offenses but pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge.

In 2021-22, Bridges averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.