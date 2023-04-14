 Skip to main content
NBA announces suspension for Miles Bridges

April 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Miles Bridges in a headband

Mar 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on in a time out during the first half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Friday announced its discipline for Miles Bridges.

The league has suspended Bridges 30 games without pay for his domestic violence incident last year. The league did give Bridges a bit of a break. They recognized that he went this entire season unsigned and gave him credit for 20 of the 30 games already being served.

If Bridges signs with a team for the 2023-2024 season, he would miss 10 games.

Bridges, the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, was in line for a big contract extension prior to the incident. He was arrested in late June 2022 for a felony domestic violence allegation. He was charged with multiple offenses but pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge.

In 2021-22, Bridges averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges
