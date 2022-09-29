Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season.

Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.

Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, played in the league for 15 seasons before retiring in 2020. Six of those seasons (from 2014 to 2020) came with the Hornets. Williams also attended college at nearby North Carolina (where Hornets owner Michael Jordan also went).

Charlotte has a few young upside forwards on the roster like Jalen McDaniels and PJ Washington and added some interesting depth this summer as well. Those are exactly the types of players that Williams might be able to work well with as he officially transitions into a front office career.