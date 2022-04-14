Hornets looking to hire GM with major Michael Jordan ties?

Michael Jordan may be pulling a page out of Jeanie Buss’ playbook on running an NBA team.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that there is uncertainty over the future of Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak. Some NBA personnel even believe that this may have been Kupchak’s final season heading the team’s front office, Fischer adds.

The report also states that one potential frontruner to replace Kupchak, if Kupchak does decide to step away from his post, is Buzz Peterson, who was Jordan’s former roommate in college at North Carolina. Peterson has served as Charlotte’s assistant GM since 2014. Another candidate named by Fischer is current Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley, who began his career at Nike.

The Hornets’ season ended on Wednesday night with a loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament. Kupchak has been their GM since 2018, and his regime was responsible for drafting cornerstones LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. But Kupchak will be 68 next month and has worked as an NBA executive for nearly four decades.

When it comes to Jordan, who has been Charlotte’s controlling owner since 2010, he has seemed at times to be unhappy with the team’s direction. Now he may be looking to keep it in the family with the Hornets’ next GM hire, if Kupchak does indeed choose to step down.