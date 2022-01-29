Michael Jordan looked ticked off at end of Hornets-Lakers game

The Charlotte Hornets may have prevailed in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but they made the ending uncomfortable. Even Michael Jordan had some nervous moments at the end.

The Hornets led by nine with 2:37 left, but they allowed the Lakers to make it a 1-point game on a Stanley Johnson layup with 24.9 seconds left.

MJ, who is the owner of the Hornets, seemed like he needed a moment because he was so disgusted.

“Michael Jordan needs to walk off what he’s seeing down the stretch from his Hornets.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/HExMCOubzr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2022

LaMelo Ball ended up being fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 116-114. The Hornets added another free throw by PJ Washington and won 117-114.

But for a moment, their lead looked shaky, and MJ was not having it.