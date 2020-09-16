Houston radio hosts get into heated on-air argument over James Harden

There’s nothing unusual about two sports radio hosts having an animated debate about a polarizing athlete like James Harden. What we have seen far less of, however, is two hosts become so angry with one another that one walks out of the studio. That’s what happened this week with Jayson Braddock and Patrick Creighton.

Braddock and Creighton host a weeknight show together on ESPN 97.5 in Houston called “Late Hits.” On Tuesday, they were discussing whether or not the Houston Rockets should consider trading Harden. Creighton became frustrated with Braddock for throwing ideas around about trades without doing actual research, and Braddock didn’t seem all that intent on debating his co-host. That led to Creighton berating Braddock for not putting effort into the show.

Eventually, Braddock called Creighton a “b—-” several times before taking off his headset, screaming at his partner and walking out. You can see the heated exchanged below. Beware that it contains inappropriate language.

RADIO WARS Jayson Braddock and Patrick Creighton (ESPN 97.5 in Houston) get into a shouting match on air about the Rockets possibly trading James Harden. Braddock calls Creighton a bitch several times before walking out. Their producer eventually cut the audio. Wisely. pic.twitter.com/S5giL0jabW — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 16, 2020

The producer wisely cut the feed after the F-bombs started flying, but that certainly was not a good look. You have to think some disciplinary action is forthcoming.

We haven’t seen a fight that intense since two hosts were kicked off radio row at the Super Bowl.