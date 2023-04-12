Houston Rockets planning to interview 5 coaches

The Houston Rockets need a new head coach after getting rid of Stephen Silas, and they have quite a few candidates on their list.

Stadium’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Rockets have plans to interview five different coaches for their head coach vacancy.

The list includes: Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and James Borrego.

Udoka, Vogel and Borrego are all experienced NBA head coaches, but none of the three men had a coaching role this season. Both Vogel and Borrego were fired a year ago. Vogel coached the Lakers to the championship in 2020. Borrego coached the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons and was fired despite going 43-39 last season.

Udoka and Atkinson have been mentioned as potential top candidates for the job. The Rockets also reportedly would have interest in Nick Nurse if he leaves the Raptors.

Houston has not won more than 22 games in a season over the last three years. That follows a period of eight straight playoff appearances, including four strong years under Mike D’Antoni and James Harden.