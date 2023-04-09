Ime Udoka a top candidate for 1 head coach job?

Ime Udoka was pushed out as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an embarrassing scandal, but it looks like he will generate plenty of interest from teams this offseason.

Udoka has been frequently mentioned as a potential head coach candidate for the Houston Rockets, who have decided they will not bring Stephen Silas back next season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and others have reported that the Rockets have interest in Udoka.

ESPN Sources: Among the prominent candidates in the Rockets' search will be former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. If Raptors coach Nick Nurse becomes available, he'll be a serious consideration too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

Woj says Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse would also be on Houston’s short list if he became available. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson are other names to watch.

The Rockets seem intent on bringing in an established coach following three disappointing seasons with Silas. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season but was then suspended over an alleged inappropriate relationship with another member of the organization.

While Udoka would be a controversial hire, he is said to be drawing interest from multiple teams.