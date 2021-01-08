Rockets legend caught on hot mic dissing James Harden

James Harden may be staying with the Houston Rockets for now, but that does not mean that he is back in everyone’s good graces just yet.

The Rockets fell to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday by the final of 111-104. After the game, franchise legend Calvin Murphy, who is now an analyst for the team, discussed Harden’s performance. After the segment was over and the broadcast cut away from the studio, Murphy dissed Harden, unaware that his mic was still on.

“He quit,” Murphy very audibly said about the former MVP Harden.

Harden scored a season-low 15 points against the Pacers (though he did add 12 assists). He was also held to just four points in the fourth quarter.

As for the Hall of Famer Murphy, who is 72 years old, he is a Rockets lifer. He played his entire 13-season NBA career with the team and has since gone on to work for them in various capacities, including as an assistant coach in the 1990s and now as an analyst.

We have not heard very flattering things about Harden in recent weeks, and Murphy’s comments may sum up the general sentiment in Houston about Harden right now.