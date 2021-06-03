Here is how much Chris Paul reportedly wants with next contract

Chris Paul has proven this season that he is still capable of playing at a high level on a winning team, and the veteran point guard could look to parlay that success into another massive contract.

Paul has a player option for the 2021-22 season that is worth just north of $44 million. That is excellent money for a soon-to-be 37-year-old who has battled injuries in recent years, but CP3 is aiming higher. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Paul is expected to decline his option in hopes of signing a long-term deal.

While it is unclear if Paul’s recent shoulder injury will change his plans, Pincus speculates that the 11-time All-Star could seek a deal worth around $100 million over three seasons.

A three-year deal would take Paul almost to his 40th birthday. That is a lot of money to commit to a player in his late-30s who has missed quite a few games in recent seasons, but Paul is viewed as an important veteran leader. That will help him when shopping himself around this summer.

Paul and the Suns have a 3-2 series lead over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. CP3 injured his shoulder in Game 1 and reaggravated it again on Tuesday night, but we know from his quote earlier in the series that he is going to do everything he can to suit up in Game 6 on Thursday night.