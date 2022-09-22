Ime Udoka facing discipline from Celtics for violating organizational guidelines

After a sensational rookie season as head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka now faces discipline from the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action from the Celtics for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski adds that a final decision is still coming but that Udoka’s discipline could include a significant suspension.

The 45-year-old Udoka is entering his second season as head coach of the Celtics. He led the team to the NBA Finals last year, successfully steering them past a turbulent 20-21 stretch in the first half of the season. Udoka is also a popular coach among the Celtics players and went viral during their playoff run for some of his inspirational moments.

Udoka lost one of his top assistants this offseason in Will Hardy, who left to become head coach of the Utah Jazz. Udoka’s remaining assistants include former NBA guard Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and the newly-hired Mike Moser (previously an assistant for the Oregon Ducks). One of those assistants would likely step in for the Celtics if Udoka is suspended for the start of the 2022-23 season.