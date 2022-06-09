Reporter reveals what Celtics coach memorably said to fire up team in Game 3

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is apparently fluent in Gen Z.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported that Udoka had a memorable way of firing up his team during their Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Celtics let the Warriors back into the game in the third quarter with several sloppy turnovers. That prompted Udoka to reportedly tell his team in their huddle during a timeout, “Will you guys stop playing like a–holes?”

Boston, who began the third quarter with a 12-point advantage, were getting punched in the mouth by Golden State. Before nine minutes had passed in the period, the Warriors had taken an 83-82 lead on the heels of a 17-3 run. But Udoka’s epic way of firing up his team definitely worked, as the Celtics got the lead back before the end of the quarter and eventually stomped the Warriors in the final frame to win 116-100.

The 44-year-old Udoka is a rookie head coach who is making his postseason debut. But you certainly would not know it based on that memorable huddle in Game 3 and some of the other tremendous stories we have heard about Udoka in these playoffs.