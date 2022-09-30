Report: Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with Celtics worker

A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics.

Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season and named Joe Mazzulla as their interim head coach.

The Celtics hired an independent law firm to investigate the matter. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the firm’s investigation found that Udoka “used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman.”

The use of crude language with the woman prior to their relationship apparently was a significant factor in the length of his suspension.

The power dynamic for the improper relationship was the big rule violation cited by the law firm in their report, which apparently was completed last week.

Udoka, 45, is set to receive a pay cut while he is suspended. He reportedly is unlikely to get his job as head coach of the Celtics back when his suspension ends.

A former NBA player, Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season in his first year on the job.