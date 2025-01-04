Incredible stat about Victor Wembanyama goes viral

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama turns 21 on Saturday and he celebrated with a 35-point, 18-rebound performance on Friday night that helped propel his team to victory over the Denver Nuggets.

In addition to his personal milestone, Wemby also reached a career milestone in Denver. The 113-110 victory represented his 100th career game in the NBA and comparatively, he checks out favorably against some of the league’s all-time greats.

Victor Wembanyama is playing in his 100th game tonight. In first 100 career games he has more… Points than LeBron, Durant, Carmelo Rebounds than AD, Ewing, Embiid Blocks than Shaq, Mutombo, Olajuwon Threes than Curry, Klay, Trae Young — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 4, 2025

In total, Wemby has scored 2,273 points and averaged 22.7 points per game. Not only is that more than those listed above, but he’s also just the seventh player in the last 45 years to score that many points through 100 games and the 12th player to score that many points before turning 21.

Only four players have averaged more points per game before the age of 21 (min. 50 games).

In the words of legendary pitchman Billy Mays, “But wait! There’s more!”

Wemby’s 386 assists through 100 games are the third-most in league history for players listed at 7-foot or above. And his 366 blocks? Also the third-most ever through 100 games since blocks became an official stat in 1971-72.

But as the viral post on X indicates, the most impressive number is Wemby’s 225 three-pointers. That is the 11th-most in NBA history through 100 games and 25 ahead of the pace set by Steph Curry, the league’s all-time leader.

“It’s a hell of an adventure. It’s just the start,” Wembanyama told reporters after the game on Friday night.

So long as he can remain healthy, there appears to be no limit to what Wembanyama can accomplish.