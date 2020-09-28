Report: Victor Oladipo wants to leave Pacers

Victor Oladipo has revived his career with the Indiana Pacers, but his time with the franchise could be drawing to a close.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the star guard is “looking to move on this offseason.” Weiss names Oladipo as a possible trade target for the Boston Celtics.

If Oladipo does want out, expect things to be easier said than done. The 28-year-old is under contract for one more season. If it’s clear that he has no intention of staying with Indiana, they could explore their trade options now while he has a year left on his current deal.

The Pacers will have a new head coach next season after Nate McMillan’s firing. That coach may want to build around Oladipo, or they may want to do a hard reset and use Oladipo to land some new pieces.

Oladipo has dealt with a lot of injuries in the last couple of years, which reportedly strained the relationship between him and the organization. It’s possible that is a motivating factor in his desire to move on.

Oladipo was limited to 19 games in 2019-20, averaging 14.5 points per game.