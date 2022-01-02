Injured Jamal Murray sparks buzz with workout video

Jamal Murray is looking springy less than nine months after his ACL tear.

The injured Denver Nuggets guard sparked some buzz over the weekend with a viral workout video. Murray posted a video of himself to Instagram on Sunday in which he threw down a windmill dunk in the gym.

Murray’s caption read, “256 days out,” a reference to how long it has been since he tore his ACL.

The 24-year-old Murray tore his ACL in mid-April of last year and has yet to play in the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets are still No. 5 in the West though at 18-16. That is despite the absences of both Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr, who is out indefinitely after having back surgery last month.

There was some recent talk that Murray could possibly make an early return for Denver. This windmill dunk video will certainly add further fuel to that.

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports