Jamal Murray could make surprisingly early return for Nuggets?

Jamal Murray could soon be arriving for the Denver Nuggets like Thor dropping into Wakanda.

Chris Vernon of The Ringer hinted in a recent episode of “The Mismatch” that Murray may potentially be in line for an early return to action.

“I ran into somebody last night that would know, and they told me February for Jamal,” said Vernon.

The dynamic guard Murray has been out since mid-April after tearing his left ACL towards the end of the 2020-21 regular season. Denver has not offered much by way of a return timetable for Murray. But ACL injuries usually take about 10-to-12 months for NBA players. A February return would put Murray on the early end of that at roughly 10 months.

The Nuggets do not conclude the regular season until Apr. 10, which would give Murray plenty of time to get back up to speed before the playoffs. But at just 13-13 right now, Denver is struggling to stay afloat. Though players like Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, and rookie Bones Hyland have been ascending, both Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are sidelined, leaving reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to do most of the heavy lifting.

The 24-year-old Murray definitely sounds encouraged by his progress, and his return would be nothing short of manna from heaven for the Nuggets.

H/T HoopsHype

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports