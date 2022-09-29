Interesting actor in talks to portray Dennis Rodman in new film

Dennis Rodman is a rather colorful character to portray, but the people at Lionsgate think that they have just the right guy.

According to a report by Deadline’s Justin Kroll this week, actor Jonathan Majors is in talks to play the Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman in the new film “48 Hours in Vegas.” The movie will chronicle Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas as a member of the Chicago Bulls in the middle of the 1997-98 NBA season.

Majors, 33, first entered the public eye with his role in the independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in 2018. He has also starred in the HBO TV series “Lovecraft Country” and even made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Disney+ series “Loki.”

We learned additional details about the Rodman movie when it was first announced last year. Now we know who will likely play the lead role as well.