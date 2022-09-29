 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 29, 2022

Interesting actor in talks to portray Dennis Rodman in new film

September 29, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dennis Rodman at a college basketball game

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is a rather colorful character to portray, but the people at Lionsgate think that they have just the right guy.

According to a report by Deadline’s Justin Kroll this week, actor Jonathan Majors is in talks to play the Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman in the new film “48 Hours in Vegas.” The movie will chronicle Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas as a member of the Chicago Bulls in the middle of the 1997-98 NBA season.

Majors, 33, first entered the public eye with his role in the independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in 2018. He has also starred in the HBO TV series “Lovecraft Country” and even made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Disney+ series “Loki.”

We learned additional details about the Rodman movie when it was first announced last year. Now we know who will likely play the lead role as well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus