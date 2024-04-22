 Skip to main content
Internet reacts to notable lead referee assigned to Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

April 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
NBA court logo

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Help may be on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers (or so some on the Internet believe).

The NBA announced on Monday morning that a very noteworthy referee had drawn the assignment as crew chief for that evening’s Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers — Scott Foster. The 30-year officiating veteran Foster will be working the game alongside Curtis Blair and Sean Wright (with Eric Dalen as an alternate).

Many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) had some great reactions to the news of Foster being in charge of Game 2. Take a look below.

Foster did already draw an earlier crew chief assignment this postseason, working Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on Saturday. But his reputation precedes him at this point. Foster is infamously nicknamed “The Extender” by fans for his supposed tendency to help teams who are trailing in a series, and there is a pretty clear negative trend for some clubs when it comes to Foster-reffed games.

Of course, no referee will be able to save the Lakers, currently down 0-1 to Denver, if they don’t handle their own business. But Foster was probably the best possible crew chief they could have drawn, especially since the Lakers seem to game-plan differently whenever Foster is officiating.

