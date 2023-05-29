 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 29, 2023

Heat hoping to reverse brutal Scott Foster trend in Game 7

May 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Scott Foster refs an NBA game

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are looking to avoid the worst collapse in NBA history, and they will have to reverse a big recent trend in order to that.

The NBA announced on Monday that Scott Foster has been assigned as the crew chief for Game 7 between Miami and the Boston Celtics. That is probably not the news the Heat were hoping for, as they have won just two of their last 15 games that were officiated by Foster.

It gets worse. Tony Brothers has also been assigned to the Game 7 crew. The Heat are on an 0-10 run in games officiated by both Foster and Brothers. The Celtics have won seven of their last nine when both officials worked their games.

We already saw one incredible Foster streak snapped this postseason, so perhaps the Heat will have the same luck.

There could not be more pressure on Miami heading into Monday night’s game. They were up 3-0 in the series and have since lost two games at home and one on the road. They now have to win in a hostile Boston environment to avoid becoming the first NBA team to ever blow a 3-0 series lead.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsMiami HeatNBA playoffs 2023Scott Foster
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus