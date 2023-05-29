Heat hoping to reverse brutal Scott Foster trend in Game 7

The Miami Heat are looking to avoid the worst collapse in NBA history, and they will have to reverse a big recent trend in order to that.

The NBA announced on Monday that Scott Foster has been assigned as the crew chief for Game 7 between Miami and the Boston Celtics. That is probably not the news the Heat were hoping for, as they have won just two of their last 15 games that were officiated by Foster.

The Miami Heat are 2-13 SU and 3-12 ATS when Scott Foster is officiating since 2021. He is the Crew Chief for Game 7 tonight in Boston. pic.twitter.com/GEMAm4TebM — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 29, 2023

It gets worse. Tony Brothers has also been assigned to the Game 7 crew. The Heat are on an 0-10 run in games officiated by both Foster and Brothers. The Celtics have won seven of their last nine when both officials worked their games.

The Heat were a combined 0-10 in games reffed by Tony Brothers and Scott Foster during the regular season. The Celtics were 7-2 👀 Brothers and Foster are BOTH in the referee crew for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Zk2nQNasuu — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 29, 2023

We already saw one incredible Foster streak snapped this postseason, so perhaps the Heat will have the same luck.

There could not be more pressure on Miami heading into Monday night’s game. They were up 3-0 in the series and have since lost two games at home and one on the road. They now have to win in a hostile Boston environment to avoid becoming the first NBA team to ever blow a 3-0 series lead.