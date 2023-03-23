 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 23, 2023

D’Angelo Russell goes viral for comment from bench about referee Scott Foster

March 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

D'Angelo Russell in front of the camera

Scott Foster’s reputation precedes him, even among actual NBA players.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell went viral for a comment during Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns about the veteran NBA referee Foster, who was the crew chief for the contest. As the Lakers headed to the bench for a timeout in the fourth quarter, Russell could be heard on the local broadcast saying, “Scott Foster reffing y’all. Stay locked [in]. Scott Foster.”

Interestingly enough, Russell did not appear to be upset with Foster. The Lakers were leading by nine points at that time and had just gotten a call that was about to lead to Anthony Davis free throws. Instead, Russell may have been reminding his teammates to stick to their strategy with Foster refereeing … whatever that might have been.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers shot an absurd 46 free throws in the eventual 122-111 win (more than double Phoenix’s total of 20). Austin Reaves led the way with 13 attempts, Davis had ten, and Russell got seven of his own. Suns head coach Monty Williams even complained about the glaring free throw disparity after the game.

Foster, in his 29th season as a referee in the NBA, is certainly one of the most notorious officials around. Perhaps Russell and the Lakers were well aware of Foster’s supposed vendetta against one particular Phoenix player.

Article Tags

D'Angelo RussellScott Foster
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus