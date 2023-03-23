D’Angelo Russell goes viral for comment from bench about referee Scott Foster

Scott Foster’s reputation precedes him, even among actual NBA players.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell went viral for a comment during Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns about the veteran NBA referee Foster, who was the crew chief for the contest. As the Lakers headed to the bench for a timeout in the fourth quarter, Russell could be heard on the local broadcast saying, “Scott Foster reffing y’all. Stay locked [in]. Scott Foster.”

"Scott Foster reffing y'all… Scott Foster." D'Angelo Russell during a Lakers timeout 😂pic.twitter.com/QyXApAa7DY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

Interestingly enough, Russell did not appear to be upset with Foster. The Lakers were leading by nine points at that time and had just gotten a call that was about to lead to Anthony Davis free throws. Instead, Russell may have been reminding his teammates to stick to their strategy with Foster refereeing … whatever that might have been.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers shot an absurd 46 free throws in the eventual 122-111 win (more than double Phoenix’s total of 20). Austin Reaves led the way with 13 attempts, Davis had ten, and Russell got seven of his own. Suns head coach Monty Williams even complained about the glaring free throw disparity after the game.

"46 to 20. That's it. That's all I got to say." Monty Williams dropped the mic and walked out as #Lakers went 36-of-46 from the line to #Suns 15-of-20 tonight. Phoenix lost 122-111. pic.twitter.com/KKUvGMHwqN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 23, 2023

Foster, in his 29th season as a referee in the NBA, is certainly one of the most notorious officials around. Perhaps Russell and the Lakers were well aware of Foster’s supposed vendetta against one particular Phoenix player.