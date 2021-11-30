Isaiah Stewart could benefit from new prominence due to LeBron incident?

In a rather interesting twist, Isaiah Stewart could actually end up benefiting from taking LeBron James’ elbow to his face.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported this week that the Detroit Pistons big man recently filed a trademark application with the intent to launch a “BEEF STEW” brand of clothing. “Beef Stew” is the second-year player Stewart’s nickname.

The trademark was filed by Stewart in August, which was before the NBA season started and when Stewart was still a largely-unknown player. But the timing ended up working out nicely for him. Ever since the incident earlier this month where Stewart was ready to give hands to James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers (video here), Stewart has become a cult hero of sorts whose name is now known around the sports world.

The 20-year-old Stewart did lose some money when he was suspended two games for the incident with James. But he could end up making all that back and more thanks to his well-timed trademark move.