Isaiah Thomas could get another shot in NBA with 1 particular team?

At 33 years old, Isaiah Thomas still may not be running on empty just yet.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in potentially signing the veteran guard Thomas to a new deal. Charania notes that Thomas emerged as a positive locker room leader with the Hornets last season.

Charlotte was one of three NBA stops the multi-time All-Star Thomas made last season. He averaged 8.3 points and 1.4 assists in 12.9 minutes per game over 17 contests for the Hornets. Thomas also shot a surprisingly stellar 39.7 percent from three, which was one of the highest marks on the entire team.

Players who contribute far less than that on the court (e.g. DeAndre Jordan, Udonis Haslem, etc.) are still being given roster spots in 2022 due to their positive impact on team chemistry. That gives Thomas a strong argument for another stint in Charlotte (though he could be at a disadvantage with this beloved ex-Hornet also in the mix to get signed).