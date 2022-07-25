Hornets looking to reunite with surprising player?

The Charlotte Hornets may be about to fuse past and present together.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Hornets are considering a reunion with ex-franchise player Kemba Walker, who played for them from 2011 to 2019. Charlotte has a potential need for another reserve point guard, and Walker is among their options, Charania adds.

The 32-year-old Walker, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons earlier this summer and subsequently bought out, is likely the greatest Hornets player of the last decade. He made four All-Star teams plus an All-NBA team in Charlotte, serving as the face of the franchise for many years. Walker also helped lead the Hornets to their most recent playoff appearance in 2016.

Still, a reunion would be surprising since Walker left on bitter terms in 2019 when Charlotte reportedly lowballed him in extension talks. Further, the Hornets have a new franchise point guard in 20-year-old LaMelo Ball.

But as a likely minimum salary player coming off a injury-riddled, career-worst year last season with the New York Knicks, Walker may have value as a veteran backup for Ball. Also working in Walker’s favor is that the Hornets recently re-hired Walker’s former head coach for another stint.