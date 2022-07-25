 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 25, 2022

Hornets looking to reunite with surprising player?

July 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Michael Jordan in a suit

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets may be about to fuse past and present together.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Hornets are considering a reunion with ex-franchise player Kemba Walker, who played for them from 2011 to 2019. Charlotte has a potential need for another reserve point guard, and Walker is among their options, Charania adds.

The 32-year-old Walker, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons earlier this summer and subsequently bought out, is likely the greatest Hornets player of the last decade. He made four All-Star teams plus an All-NBA team in Charlotte, serving as the face of the franchise for many years. Walker also helped lead the Hornets to their most recent playoff appearance in 2016.

Still, a reunion would be surprising since Walker left on bitter terms in 2019 when Charlotte reportedly lowballed him in extension talks. Further, the Hornets have a new franchise point guard in 20-year-old LaMelo Ball.

But as a likely minimum salary player coming off a injury-riddled, career-worst year last season with the New York Knicks, Walker may have value as a veteran backup for Ball. Also working in Walker’s favor is that the Hornets recently re-hired Walker’s former head coach for another stint.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus