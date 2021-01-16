Isaiah Thomas receiving interest from multiple NBA teams

Isaiah Thomas is still looking for a route back into the NBA, and says he has interest from multiple teams.

Thomas recently acquired a new agent, and he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Friday that multiple teams have registered an interest in the veteran guard.

It wasn’t that long ago that Thomas was one of the most exciting players in the NBA. His peak season was 2016-17, where he averaged 28.9 points per game with the Boston Celtics. He was ultimately shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade after that season, and chronic hip injuries caught up with him.

Thomas has said he feels as good as ever following a major hip procedure, and claims he impressed some NBA superstars in an offseason pickup game. If the 31-year-old feels as good as he says he does, he could be a very nice pickup for someone.