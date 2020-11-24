Isaiah Thomas impressed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving in pickup game

Isaiah Thomas insists that he’s back to top form after his latest hip procedure. He even appears to have some witnesses to back him up on that.

The veteran guard said he had been invited by John Wall to partake in a pickup game with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in October. In the five-on-five game, Thomas said he was blowing by his opponents, and felt like himself again while cutting and moving.

“Those guys were like, ‘Damn, welcome back. You really look like yourself,'” Thomas said, via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “That only gave me more confidence to be able to play the game again. I mean, I was blowing by people. I haven’t blown by anybody since I had a Celtics uniform on. When I was able to blow by MVP-caliber players, that told me my burst and power and speed are there. I really feel like I’m back.”

Thomas underwent a hip resurfacing procedure that he says has finally corrected his longstanding injury issues. It seems some of his rivals agree.

The 31-year-old guard averaged 12.2 points per game last season for the Washington Wizards. He’s still unsigned, but if he’s anything like he was in his prime with Boston, he could be a steal.