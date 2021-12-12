Isaiah Thomas takes key step in bid to return to NBA

Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is still aiming to return to the league. On Saturday, he took a big step toward doing so.

Thomas signed a G League contract and is slated to appear in the league’s showcase later in December, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Thomas still wants to play in the NBA again and appears to be healthy.

This is not the first comeback bid for Thomas. The 32-year-old was a regular starter for Washington in 2019-20, and he briefly appeared in three games for New Orleans last season. He worked out with the Golden State Warriors in September, and while they were impressed with parts of his game, they had key reservations and decided to pass on signing him. Those reservations may be issues for other teams as well.

Thomas was an All-Star in both 2016 and 2017 before a hip injury derailed his career. He would be a solid fit for a team that is looking for scoring punch off the bench.