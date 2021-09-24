Here is why the Warriors passed on Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is still trying to work his way back onto an NBA roster, but his return will not be coming with the Golden State Warriors.

The veteran guard spent a week working out for Golden State. His workouts for the team did not result in a contract offer; they signed someone else instead.

So what happened? The Athletic’s Anthony Slater provided some insight on Friday.

According to Slater, Thomas shot the ball well and showed some good burst in his workouts. However, Slater noted that Thomas’ size and defensive limitations were ultimately the issues that prevented the Warriors from signing him. The team chose to go with bigger and more versatile players instead.

The Warriors will now have five players competing for the 15th spot on their roster.

Golden State went 39-33 last season. That was a big improvement from the previous season, when they had the worst record in the league. The Warriors are a long ways away from being the dominant machine that won three titles in the last decade. However, they will likely figure in the playoff race in the West this season.

Thomas does not seem interest in playing overseas, but he may have to reconsider his options.