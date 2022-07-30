Ex-NBA All-Star has great response to viral video

Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas had a funny response to a video that went viral this week.

The video in question was a highlight reel of a young kid. The kid is much shorter than everyone else on the court, but he is not deterred. He dribbles through and around his opponents and makes shots from all sorts of angles.

Take a look:

Never-before-seen footage of Isaiah Thomas from 2016-17 with the Celtics (🎥 nakitaraedawn/TT)pic.twitter.com/hPIZNqJzPI — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 29, 2022

The video went viral not just because of the impressive highlight compilation, but also because of the humorous caption.

“Never-before-seen footage of Isaiah Thomas from 2016-17 with the Celtics,” the caption said.

That’s a very appropriate joke since Thomas is 5-foot-9, which makes him much smaller than anyone else on the court when he faces against NBA teams.

Thomas saw the tweet and commented on it.

The person who typed this is probably the same height as me lol… the funniest thing about this is if it really looks like this in nba games the guys I’m playing against should be embarrassed LOL https://t.co/YQl14PI6Cr — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 29, 2022

“The person who typed this is probably the same height as me lol… the funniest thing about this is if it really looks like this in nba games the guys I’m playing against should be embarrassed LOL,” Thomas wrote.

There’s nothing embarrassing about getting schooled by Thomas, regardless of the guard’s height. Thomas comes from an athletic family and is a heck of a talent. He averaged 28.9 points per game in 2016-2017, which was his best season.

Thomas has made two All-Star teams during his career. The 33-year-old averaged 8.4 points per game last season playing 22 games for three different teams.