Viral video shows Bronny James responding to heckler

Bronny James may be starting to fight more of his own battles.

Video went viral over the weekend of the Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny firing back at a heckler during his team’s game on Friday against the Nuggets in Denver. Amid a stoppage in play, the heckler yelled at Bronny, who was in the bench area, and said something about him and his father LeBron James.

Bronny decided to fire back at the heckler, and the video showed him saying, “Your chain fake” in response. You can see the video (as well as the apparent heckler’s chain in question) here.

The 20-year-old rookie Bronny had not gotten a whole lot love from fans recently due to a lack of both production and opportunity. But he did get a chance for the shorthanded Lakers during Friday’s game, scoring five points in 16 minutes of play. At one point, Bronny even hit a three over Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

BRONNY JAMES HITS THE THREE OVER JOKIC



Bronny is LOCKED IN

The Lakers gave the Nuggets a good fight on Friday but still ended up losing 131-126. After the game, the hostilities continued as the two teams’ fanbases got into a huge fight in the concourse area of Ball Arena.

Meanwhile, Bronny was recently in the headlines after his father LeBron confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over some recent comments Smith had made about Bronny. LeBron wasn’t in attendance on Friday as he stayed back in Los Angeles to continue rehabbing his groin injury. As such, Bronny decided to take matters into his own hands when he heard the hecklers in Denver.