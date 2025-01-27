2-time NBA All-Star attempting another comeback

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas is determined to keep his NBA career going.

Thomas on Monday agreed to a deal with the Salt Like City Stars, which is the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Thomas is pursuing another NBA comeback.

Thomas averaged 32.5 points and 5.3 assists per game over a handful of games in the NBA G League last season. The strong play led to him signing with the Phoenix Suns in March. Thomas appeared in six games for the Suns but played a very limited role with just 3.2 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old Thomas has not been a viable NBA rotation player for several years, but he has an impressive resume. He was a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA honoree with the Boston Celtics and averaged a whopping 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

Ever since he fell out of favor in the NBA, Thomas has regularly lobbied on social media for continued chances in the league. He is hoping that his reputation lands him another shot this season.