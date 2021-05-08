Isaiah Thomas lobbies for spot on Lakers amid their struggles

Isaiah Thomas thinks that he could be of assistance to one of his old teams.

The former All-Star point guard took to Twitter on Friday to lobby for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers just suffered their eighth loss in the last ten games and are now in the play-in tournament zone.

“Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time!!!!” Thomas wrote.

Man I could help them Lakers boys during this time!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 8, 2021

The 32-year-old Thomas briefly played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 campaign. He actually got another shot in the NBA this season with the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract. But Thomas appeared in just three games for New Orleans, averaging 7.7 points on 33.3 percent shooting in 16.0 minutes per game. He was not retained after his contract expired.

The Lakers are extremely thin at point guard right now with LeBron James ailing and Dennis Schroder in health and safety protocols. Thomas would still be eligible for the playoffs on a new team. That said though, the Lakers probably have bigger issues to worry about right now.