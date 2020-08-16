Isaiah Thomas has a preferred team in mind for next season

Isaiah Thomas seems to know where he wants to play next season.

The free agent guard sent a tweet Saturday night stating his eagerness to join the Golden State Warriors in 2020-21.

I need that warriors action. I’ll come off the bench serving!!! https://t.co/0dnyLQHdJD — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 15, 2020

That’s some serious eagerness to be a part of the Warriors roster, but you can see why. With Klay Thompson set to be healthy and a lottery pick set to come in, Golden State should be back to contention. Thomas knows he’s not going to beat Thompson or Stephen Curry to a starting job, so he’s clearly ready to compete in another way.

The 31-year-old guard is currently a free agent after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in February. He’s said he’d be open to playing for any team — even the one that he has a very difficult history with.